Axalta Invites Collision Repair Shops to Experience Innovative Tools at NORTHEAST 2017

Axalta Coating Systems announced it will showcase its innovative lineup of refinish systems and tools designed to help body shops boost productivity and profitability at the 40th Annual NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, presented by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers/New Jersey. The show runs March 17-19, 2017 at the Meadowlands Exhibition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Visitors to Axalta booth no. 427 will see live demonstrations of ProfitNet, a management system that gives collision repair facility owners the ability to track every aspect of their business. The system delivers detailed information that identifies profitable business areas in addition to improvement opportunities.

Show attendees will also experience Axalta’s ColorNet 2.0 Web, a web-based color retrieval and on-screen matching system. ColorNet 2.0 Web provides quick and easy color retrieval, the ability to share formulas across multiple shops, access to new formulas faster, and on-screen color matching that reduces the need for spray-outs. Coupled with the Acquire Plus EFX handheld spectrophotometer to capture vehicle color characteristics, ColorNet 2.0 Web accelerates productivity for busy refinishers.

With an ongoing commitment to improving customer profitability, Axalta is also excited to present industry expert Mike Anderson of Collision Advice for two speaking engagements during the show. The first engagement titled, “Who Pays for What Survey Results,” presents insurance appraisal data from recent surveys conducted by Collision Advice and the CRASH Network. It takes place on Friday, March 17, from 7:30-9 p.m. in Seminar Room A\B. Anderson’s second presentation titled, “100% Disassembly Best Practices,” will share processes designed to reduce cycle times to increase productivity. It takes place on Saturday, March 18, from 4-5:30 p.m. in Seminar Room C\D.