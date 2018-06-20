Body Shop Business
Axalta Releases Spies Hecker Permacron Line

Axalta has announced the launch of its Spies Hecker Permacron 257 Single Stage line, a new refinish high-gloss top coat that is formulated for excellent resistance to weathering and chemicals. Permacron eliminates steps in the painting process for ease of application and to increase body shop productivity with reduced energy and materials demands. It can be mixed with either Permacron MS hardeners or Permasolid HS hardeners, and its comprehensive color range includes all solid colors of the automotive industry.

“At Axalta, we’re continuously working to create innovative products that help our customers boost productivity and their bottom line,” said Luis Espericueta, refinish director for Axalta Mexico and Central America. “Our Permacron line is designed to deliver savings in time and materials, while also offering the functional benefits of the Spies Hecker premium refinish system.”

