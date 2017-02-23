Axalta Supports China Auto Dealers After-Sale Service Skill Competition

Axalta Coating Systems recently hosted the final session of the China Auto Dealers After-Sale Service Skill Competition at Axalta’s Beijing Training Center.

Axalta supported the competition by providing products from its premier refinish brand Cromax, and by developing the competition program. Axalta also assigned painting experts to set the judging criteria and rating scheme, and serve on the judging panels.

The China Auto Dealers Chamber of Commerce launched the China Auto Dealers After-Sale Service Skill Competition with the goal of enhancing auto after-sale service in China through recognition of top refinish technicians and quality service in the auto market. The competition covered three key areas: maintenance, sheet metal and paint spraying. Judges selected high-performing technicians from the regional competitions to attend the final session based on a combination of theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

“With the rapid growth of China’s automotive industry, the demand for superior quality after-sale products, excellent services and skillful professionals continues to increase,” said Leo Zheng, business director of Axalta’s Refinish segment in China. “Axalta is pleased to support this program to raise standards in the auto refinish market by showcasing and promoting high-quality refinish solutions and services. The competition also provides a platform for top technicians to present their superior refinish service skills and to promote the healthy and sustainable development of China’s auto industry.”

During the competition, all attending technicians used Axalta’s Cromax products and solutions to perform painting operations.

An award ceremony at the Beijing New International Exhibitor Center capped off the summit.