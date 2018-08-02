Body Shop Business
News/BASF Automotive Refinish
ago

BASF Automotive Refinish Brands Receive a Facelift

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

BASF Automotive Refinish has updated its brand images, beginning with new product labels for productivity brand R-M, in Q3 2018. A newly designed logo for economy brand LIMCO, as well as new labels for both Limco and BASF’s premium brand, Glasurit, will follow later in the year.

“As the world’s largest chemical company, our primary focus is on R&D and innovation,” said Marketing Director Dan Bihlmeyer. “We are also a 21st century organization, focused on leading-edge facets of business from technology to communications to design. These new labels express BASF’s commitment to market leadership.”

Glasurit’s newly designed labels are accompanying its 130th birthday in 2018, and R-M’s newly designed labels are arriving in time for its 100th birthday in 2019.

For more information about BASF Automotive Refinish, visit basfrefinish.com.

