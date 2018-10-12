BASF to Feature Four and Four at SEMA 2018

Kuczkowski has previously served on the editorial staff of Babcox Media’s Tire Review, ShopOwner and Tech Group publications, while finishing her degree multi-media journalism at Kent State University. Kuczkowski has a background in photography, videography and innovative digital content creation. Prior to joining the Babcox Media team, she also served as managing editor of Kent State's independent student newspaper, The Kent Stater.

BASF Refinish Automotive Coatings has announced it will display more than just paint at the 2018 SEMA Show. Booth no. 20353 in the Racing and Performance area of Central Hall will feature four custom builds and highlight the four components of BASF’s Value Beyond Paint Vision+ tools and services. SEMA takes place Oct. 30-Nov. 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

During a press conference at its booth on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 a.m., BASF will present four unique vehicle builds:

Chip Foose 1957 Chevy Bel Air Convertible – by SEMA Hall of Famer Chip Foose of Foose Designs, painted in a custom Foose Glasurit 90 Line color

– by SEMA Hall of Famer Chip Foose of Foose Designs, painted in a custom Foose Glasurit 90 Line color Goolsby Customs 1974 Plymouth Duster – by Jonathan Goolsby, a drag-race car restored to its glory days for driver Beth Hazelwood, finished in a custom Color Ideation Glasurit 55 Line color

– by Jonathan Goolsby, a drag-race car restored to its glory days for driver Beth Hazelwood, finished in a custom Color Ideation Glasurit 55 Line color Customs by Kilkeary 1956 Pontiac Star Chief Convertible – by Tim Kilkeary, customized from bumper to bumper, this convertible features a custom-mixed 90 Line using Carizzma tints

– by Tim Kilkeary, customized from bumper to bumper, this convertible features a custom-mixed 90 Line using Carizzma tints Roadster Shop 1970 Chevy Camaro Widebody – by the Illinois-based shop, second runner-up for the 2017 Glasurit Best Paint Award, this build features a custom Color Ideation Glasurit 90 Line color

The BASF booth will also showcase a custom 2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide built by CamTech featuring new SEMA colors and R-M DC5335 Glamour Clear. Be sure to follow #BASFSEMACollection18 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to see all SEMA builds featuring BASF finishes and #BASFFantasticFour for exclusive images of the BASF booth vehicles.

All four components of BASF’s Vision+ Value Beyond Paint tools and services will be prominently highlighted in displays and 15-minute demonstrations throughout the week:

V+ Expert Analysis offers evidence-driven improvements through data collection and analysis:

Gaining Value from Market Data, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 9:30 a.m.

Maximizing Use of Your Data, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 10:30 a.m. and Thursday, Nov. 1, 11:30 a.m.

Preparing for the Autonomous Car, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2:00 p.m.

V+ Operational Solutions help shops run as smoothly as possible while always keeping the customer happy:

Drive Growth through Digital Marketing, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 4:00 p.m. and Friday, October 2, 10:30 a.m.

Perks of Partnership: Hedson, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 3:30 p.m.

Perks of Partnership: Goliath Carts, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 4:00 p.m.

Perks of Partnership: My Shop Traffic, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 4:30 p.m.

Advanced Process Solutions, Thursday, Nov. 1, 11:30 a.m. and Friday, Nov. 2, 12:30 p.m.

V+ Educational Expertise delivers training developed with the BASF knowledge arsenal ranging from technical to business processes to marketing: eLearning, Thursday, Nov. 1, 11:15 a.m.

V+ Color Innovation provides color information from BASF’s global color databases, as well as expert knowledge for best color-match, formula retrieval and specialty colors: Color-Match with Ease, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2:30 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 2, 10:00 a.m.

Other activities at BASF booth no. 20353

Chip Foose will present the fourth annual Glasurit Best Paint Award on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 9:30 a.m. Foose will judge all submitted vehicles that are on display at SEMA 2018 and are coated in Glasurit 22 Line, 55 Line or 90 Line products, including primer, basecoat and clearcoat.

As always, BASF will bring fan favorites to the booth for meet-and-greets, autographs and a panel discussion on the tech deficit:

Tuesday, Oct. 30:

Richard Petty, 12:45-2:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 31:

Ralph Holguin from RMD Garage, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Noah and team from Speed is the New Black, 1:00-2:00 p.m

Thursday, Nov. 1:

Tech Deficit Panel Discussion with Chip Foose, Bogi Lateiner, Jonathan Goolsby and Jennifer Maher, CEO and Executive Director of Tech Force, 9:00-9:30 a.m.

Chip Foose, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Ringbrothers, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2:

Bogi Lateiner, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

BASF builders will return to the BASF booth on Friday, Nov. 2 at 2:00 p.m. for Family Feud – SEMA Style. Jonathan Goolsby, Jeff & Jesse Greening, Mike & Jim Ring, and many more BASF builders will compete for bragging rights for who knows best what the SEMA survey says.