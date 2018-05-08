BASF Named a General Motors Supplier of the Year for 13th Time

General Motors named BASF a 2017 Supplier of the Year, marking the 13th time since 2002 that BASF has received the honor.

The award goes to suppliers that distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation and total enterprise cost.

“This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, global purchasing and supply chain. “The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base means everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow.”

Award winners represent companies that provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services. With its broad array of color solutions and modern paint processes, BASF’s Coatings division helps GM improve productivity and environmental performance.

BASF provides its time and resource-saving Integrated Paint Process to GM and supplies a majority of its plants in North America with its CathoGuard 800 electrocoat, among other technologies, according to BASF.

“The long-standing and trustful relationship between GM and BASF is an example of what can be accomplished through a successful partnership,” said Teressa Szelest, president, market and business development North America, at BASF. “Together, we are collaborating to drive innovation, customer service, safety and sustainability, and open new pathways for the future of mobility.”

Teressa Szelest accepted the award on behalf of BASF at the 26th annual awards ceremony.