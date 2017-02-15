Body Shop Business
News/BASF
ago

BASF Teams Up with Driven to Cure to Fight Rare Kidney Cancers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

I-CAR’s Josh McFarlin Named to Board for Automotive Training Managers Council

National Safety Council: Vehicle Miles Are Up, and So Are Fatalities

Bloomberg: Owners of Service King Collision Repair Centers Mulling $2 Billion Sale

Report: Automotive Aftermarket to Hit $486 Billion by 2025

AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Survey Points to ‘Culture of Indifference’ Among Drivers

Bloomberg: Owners of Service King Collision Repair Centers Mulling $2 Billion Sale

ABRA Auto Body & Glass Announces Executive Leadership Promotions, Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Owners of Seven California Collision Repair Shops Allegedly Scammed Insurers Out of $560,000

Technical Guides Cover Fundamental Principles of Pneumatic Tools

Collision Repair Education Foundation Offering $200,000 in Grants and Scholarships to Collision Students

BASF presents a $10,000 check to Andrew Lee (second from right) for Driven to Cure. With Andrew are (left to right) his father, Bruce Lee; BASF Refinish Vice President Marvin Gillfillan; and BASF Refinish Marketing Head Dan Bihlmeyer.

BASF announced that it presented Andrew Lee, president & CEO of Driven to Cure (DTC), and his father Bruce Lee, chairman, treasurer & secretary of DTC, with a check for $10,000 at its recent automotive refinish team meeting. Immediately following the presentation, BASF announced its new DTC Promotion, “Paint with a Purpose.”

Andrew Lee was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer, HLRCC, in 2015 at the age of 19. With the help of his father, Lee is living his dream as the owner of a 2015 Nissan GT-R, which they rebuilt and painted orange, the color representing kidney cancer. The color is a unique mix of BASF Glasurit basecoats, now named Glasurit DTC Orange.

Through the “Paint with a Purpose” promotion, the Glasurit DTC Orange is now available to order through BASF. All proceeds of the paint sales will be donated to DTC. After painting cars with the unique mix, builders are asked to send photos to [email protected] to be posted on BASF social media.

“Driven to Cure’s mission is to raise awareness about rare kidney cancers like HLRCC,” said Lee. “With our new amazing Glasurit orange color on the Driven to Cure Nissan GT-R, which is the color for kidney cancer, we are doing just that. When starting Driven to Cure, I never thought we would have a relationship like this with such a great company. We are so proud of the BASF team for supporting Driven to Cure and for joining forces with many in the car community who already support us. We are all Driven to Cure!”

Since building the GT-R, Lee has been traveling to car shows spreading the word of kidney cancer and raising money. To date, more than $200,000 has been raised.

Show Full Article