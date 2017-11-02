BodyShop Business Honors Executives of the Year at Collision Industry Red Carpet Breakfast

BodyShop Business named its Executives of the Year during the Collision Industry Red Carpet Breakfast at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Handed out since 1984, the award honors shop executives whose efforts have uplifted not only their businesses but also the entire industry.

This year’s Single-Shop winner is Rick Cope, owner of Cope Collision Center in Meridian, Idaho.

Cope has 37 years of experience in the collision repair industry, sits on the advisory council for the College of Western Idaho Auto Body Program and is the chair for all Southwest Idaho I-CAR class scheduling.

Cope makes sure that all area adjusters and shops are up to date with OEM repair procedures and pre- and post-repair scanning of vehicles. He also is a member of the Idaho Auto Body Craftsmen Association.

This year’s Multi-Shop winner is Stephen Kendrick Jr., owner of Kendrick Paint and Body in Augusta, Ga.

Kendrick has 18 years of experience in the collision repair industry. He started with one shop and has expanded to eight shops and 175 employees. In 2011, the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce named Kendrick Entrepreneur of the Year. In 2012, Kendrick Paint and Body received the Business of the Year award from the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.

Kendrick participated in the 2011 Recycled Rides program and has served in various roles with his local Automotive Service Association.

During the Red Carpet Breakfast, the Society of Collision Repair Specialists and the March Taylor Memorial Fund presented the inaugural March Taylor Kina’ole Award to Gary Wano Jr. of GW and Son Auto Body of Oklahoma City.

The National Auto Body Council, the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association and I-CAR also presented awards during the Nov. 1 event.