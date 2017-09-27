Boyd Group: Florida, Georgia Gerber Locations Now Up and Running After Hurricane Closures

The Boyd Group announced that all 63 of its collision repair centers in Florida and Georgia that closed temporarily due to Hurricane Irma have re-opened.

Nearly all employees have been able to return to their homes and to their jobs, and none of the affected facilities sustained damage that will cause any “long-term business interruption,” the company noted.

“We are pleased to report that all of our employees have come through this storm safely,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Winnipeg-based Boyd Group. “We continue to support them and our local communities as they are coming together to rebuild. Our thoughts are with those that have been negatively affected by this and other recent storms.”

The Body Group operates Gerber Collision & Glass stores in 20 U.S. states.

While the impact of the hurricane was not as bad as expected, Boyd Group CEO Brock Bulbuck said the temporary closures “will have a noticeable impact on our third-quarter results.”

“In addition to lost production and sales during the closures, which ranged from one to eight days, we will also have the impact of some extra costs, as well as disruption to the business both before and after the closures,” Bulbuck said. “Our glass business will also be negatively impacted. Our teams are currently assessing the full impact of the storm and we will provide further details when we announce our third quarter earnings results on Nov. 8.”

He added that the company doesn’t expect the closures to have an affect on its fourth-quarter results.

“We thank all of our employees for getting our locations back up and running so quickly and for their continuing commitment to serving our customers and insurance partners with the highest levels of service and quality,” Bulbuck said.