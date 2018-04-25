Carfax Database Hits 20 Billion Records

The Carfax database, believed to be the largest vehicle-history database in the world, has surpassed 20 billion records, according to the company.

The resource feeds Carfax products that people to shop for, buy, maintain, price and sell vehicles. More than 112,000 domestic and international sources that report vehicle information to Carfax contributed to the milestone, according to Carfax.

“The amount of information loaded daily into our database and how quickly it reaches the next billion mark is astounding. What once took us 15 years to accomplish now happens every five months,” said Dick Raines, president of Carfax. “Carfax information helps save lives and money. We work hard to make sure the millions of people turning to us for help every day have the information they need to make confident decisions.”

Consumers, dealers and auto-related companies have access to vehicle history details from a number of Carfax sources, including service shops, police departments, auto auctions, insurance companies and U.S. and Canadian motor vehicle agencies.

The 20 billionth record loaded into the Carfax database is an accident reported in Tennessee for a 2010 Toyota Prius