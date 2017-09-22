CARSTAR Celebrates Top Achievers at Annual Conference

CARSTAR recently recognized U.S. and Canadian CARSTAR owners and business groups throughout its network for their leadership and performance.

Announced at the 1NE CARSTAR North America Conference in Charlotte, the company recognized:

Marketer of the Year

CARSTAR St. Louis Business Group

CARSTAR P.E.I.

EDGE Award for Outstanding Quality

CARSTAR Champion Collision (Hightstown, N.J.)

CARSTAR Brossard (Brossard, Quebec)

2017 Top Closing Ratio

CARSTAR Von’s (Tucson, Ariz.)

2017 Top Cycle Time/LOR

CARSTAR Troy (Troy, Ohio)

CARSTAR Hamilton Rymal (Hamilton, Ontario)

Customer Experience/CSI

CARSTAR POW Collision (Newfane, N.Y.)

CARSTAR Cambridge (Cambridge, Ontario)

Cystic Fibrosis Ambassador Awards

CARSTAR Red Deer (Red Deer, Alberta)

CARSTAR St. Clair (York, Ontario)

CARSTAR Brampton (Brampton, Ontario)

CARSTAR St. Catharines (St. Catharines, Ontario)

CARSTAR Edmonton West (Edmonton)

CARSTAR Brantford (Brantford, Ontario)

CARSTAR Kieswetter (Kitchener, Ontario)

CARSTAR Lachute (Lachute, Quebec)

CARSTAR Harriston (Harriston, Ontario)

CARSTAR Saskatchewan (Winnipeg)

CARSTAR Mississauga 401 (Mississauga, Ontario)

Community Champion Award

Tom Martin, CARSTAR Sidney and CARSTAR Troy (Ohio)

France Choiniere, CARSTAR Arsenault Granby (Granby, Quebec)

Ironman Award

Bob Waldron, CARSTAR Waldron Group (Marlborough, Mass.)

Mark Giles, CARSTAR Fergus (Fergus, Ontario)

2017 Top Sales Growth at an Individual Store

CARSTAR SheerMetal (Plano, Texas)

2017 Top Sales Growth as an MSO

CARSTAR Fred Beans Doylestown (Doylestown, Pa.)

2017 Top Footprint Growth

CARSTAR Copeland Group (Seattle)

2017 President’s Club

CARSTAR Miramichi – Atlantic Canada

CARSTAR Duncan – Western Canada

CARSTAR Ancaster – Ontario

CARSTAR Brossard – Quebec

Darryl and Brian Hemstreet, CARSTAR Red Deer and Red Deer South – under $8 million

LC Group – over $8 million

“It is an incredible honor to be able to recognize the achievements of these great shops, owners and executives,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR North America. “Our North American award recipients not only set a great example for other shops to follow, they also spread their knowledge and experience throughout the entire CARSTAR network to help each and every one of our shops grow and succeed.”