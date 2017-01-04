CARSTAR to Celebrate 500th Store Opening in North American in Cincinnati

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced a huge milestone with its 500th location in North America. CARSTAR West Chester, just north of Cincinnati, Ohio, became the 500th collision shop under the CARSTAR banner, the first MSO to pass the 500-location mark.

As part of the celebration, CARSTAR West Chester is refurbishing a 2012 Hyundai Sonata to donate to a deserving family within its community. The donation is part of the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

The celebration and donation will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17th, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CARSTAR West Chester in West Chester, Ohio. Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR North America, Dean Fisher, chief operations officer, CARSTAR North America, Kevin Raines, owner, CARSTAR West Chester, and others will be present.