CARSTAR Wilson Lineville Opens as Satellite Location to Serve Howard, Wis.

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced the opening of CARSTAR Wilson Lineville in Howard, Wis.

Owned by Kevin Wilson, this is a satellite location for customer dropoff and pickup, and supports CARSTAR Wilson Green Bay West.

Wilson also owns CARSTAR Wilson Niagra in Niagara, Wis. He joined the CARSTAR family in 2014.

“We are proud to see Kevin Wilson grow as part of the CARSTAR family and expand to a new location,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR North America. “As this region continues to see a population boom, we are ready to serve the Northern Wisconsin drivers with the highest-quality collision repairs and excellent customer service.”