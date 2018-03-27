Body Shop Business
Franchises/CARSTAR North America
ago

CARSTAR Wilson Lineville Opens as Satellite Location to Serve Howard, Wis.

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Arizona Governor Suspends Uber from Testing Driverless Vehicles

PPG Recognizes Painters Supply with Platinum Distributor of the Year Award

National Auto Body Council Members Team Up to Promote Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April

Automotive Service Association Releases Updates to ‘Not-Included Operations’ Charts

CARSTAR Wilson Lineville Opens as Satellite Location to Serve Howard, Wis.

99-Cent Burgers and the ‘Prevailing Rate’ in Collision Repair

DRPs from A to F: Grading the Insurance Companies

Subaru to Launch Certified Collision Repair Program

State Farm’s Net Worth Nearly $100 Billion Despite 2017 Underwriting Loss

Ford: ‘Substantial Variations’ in Aftermarket Hood, Bumper Brackets for F-150

CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts announced the opening of CARSTAR Wilson Lineville in Howard, Wis.

Owned by Kevin Wilson, this is a satellite location for customer dropoff and pickup, and supports CARSTAR Wilson Green Bay West.

Wilson also owns CARSTAR Wilson Niagra in Niagara, Wis. He joined the CARSTAR family in 2014.

“We are proud to see Kevin Wilson grow as part of the CARSTAR family and expand to a new location,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR North America.  “As this region continues to see a population boom, we are ready to serve the Northern Wisconsin drivers with the highest-quality collision repairs and excellent customer service.”

Show Full Article