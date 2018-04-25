CCC Using Artificial Intelligence, Heat Maps to Detect and Depict Collision Damage

CCC Information Services (CCC) announced that it has developed a system that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision to automatically detect vehicle damage and visually depict the damage using CCC’s heat maps.

The Chicago-based software-as-a-service provider said its heat-map technology is a first in the automotive-claims industry, “transforming vehicle photos into heat maps [that] provide an insightful and more visually literate, color-coded view of the damage for every major vehicle brand and body type in the U.S., including sedans, SUVs, coupes, convertibles, vans, light trucks, hatchbacks and wagons.”

Research shows that nine out of 10 consumers prefer estimates when delivered with heat maps that clearly highlight the damage, versus estimates delivered without heat maps, according to CCC.

“For photos to deliver real benefits they need to be supported by data and a deep understanding of how the claims process works,” said David Bliss, VP of product management for CCC. “We’re injecting our claims solution suite with AI, which becomes infinitely more powerful when combined with data in CCC ONE, and CCC’s 30 years of experience supporting the auto claims industry. Our damage-detection technology and heat maps bring depth and insight into otherwise opaque damage photos. And we know through our 50 million annual consumer touchpoints that transparency is linked to satisfaction. CCC’s real-world applications of AI are a game-changer for the industry.”

CCC’s claims products are powered by the CCC ONE Platform, a cloud-based hyperscale platform built for the massive-scale demands of today’s business environment, which includes digital content and telematics data. CCC has processed nearly 200 million automotive claims, and its solutions are in use by more than 350 carriers and 24,000 repair shops, OEMs and third-party data and service providers, according to the company.