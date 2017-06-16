CIECA to Begin Incorporating Scan Results into Business Message Suite

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced it will begin work June 19 on a new project to implement the exchange and transmission of scanning diagnostics results within the Business Message Suite (BMS).

“Vehicle Scanning has become an integral part of the entire repair process on certain vehicles,” said Darrell Amberson of LaMettry’s Collision, author of the CIECA project request. “Pre-repair and post-repair scanning has become necessary in certain situations. The information received from the vehicle scan tool should be saved with the other repair order documentation for subsequent review, auditing and other purposes.

“Repairers and the industry need a method to retain and exchange this data with the entire RO file.”

The project is being fast-tracked to meet the needs of the industry, CIECA said.

For more information about the scanning project or CIECA, visit the CIECA website or email Fred Iantorno, executive director, at [email protected]