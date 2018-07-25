Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association Releases Agenda for 2018 Symposium

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has released the agenda for its 10th Annual Symposium. The symposium is open to all industry stakeholders and offers attendees the ability to learn effective strategies and tactical plans for integrating the CIECA standards. Registration for the symposium is also now open, with early bird rates ending soon.

The symposium will teach attendees how to:

Find out how to improve application processing

Obtain timely, relevant business and technical knowledge to do your job efficiently

Network with members and industry colleagues

The agenda features both business and technical tracks with top industry influencers, including Mike Anderson. Also during CIECA’s 2018 Symposium, Michael Hertzig, financial services executive for IBM, will provide an overview of key components of blockchain and discuss blockchain opportunities and challenges within insurance.

Hertzig has more than 20 years of experience helping financial services companies drive exceptional business value through the utilization of technology. He chairs the North American Insurance Blockchain steering committee and has extensive experience across the full insurance value chain including sales and marketing, underwriting, rating, claims, policy administration and billing.

The full agenda for the symposium is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 17, 2018

4-8 p.m. – Registration

6-8 p.m. – Happy hour and gathering

Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018

7:30-8:30 a.m. – Continental breakfast

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. – Symposium

12-1:30 p.m. – Lunch

6-9 p.m. – Gala reception

Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018

7:30-8:30 a.m. – Continental breakfast

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. – Symposium working program:

General/Business Track (1-½ days)

 Blockchain in the Collision Industry: IBM

 Motivation George Avery Style

 Photo estimating tutorial

 Learn how the new CIECA implementations can reduce your supplements

 Auto Recalls: Impact on Insurance Carriers

 Telematics in the Collision Industry

 Mike Anderson: Estimate Sharing

 Technology and the Customer

 Industry Trends: Susanna Gotsch

 The Connected Repair Shop

 Recycling Standards and Resources

Technical Track (Day 1 Only)

 Xsd2JSONSchema: How to Session

 PDR Claims: Technical Implementation

 Implementing Vehicle Estimating Changes

 Photo Estimating: Technology implementation

To register, click here. For more information, email [email protected].