Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association Releases Agenda for 2018 Symposium
The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has released the agenda for its 10th Annual Symposium. The symposium is open to all industry stakeholders and offers attendees the ability to learn effective strategies and tactical plans for integrating the CIECA standards. Registration for the symposium is also now open, with early bird rates ending soon.
The symposium will teach attendees how to:
- Find out how to improve application processing
- Obtain timely, relevant business and technical knowledge to do your job efficiently
- Network with members and industry colleagues
The agenda features both business and technical tracks with top industry influencers, including Mike Anderson. Also during CIECA’s 2018 Symposium, Michael Hertzig, financial services executive for IBM, will provide an overview of key components of blockchain and discuss blockchain opportunities and challenges within insurance.
Hertzig has more than 20 years of experience helping financial services companies drive exceptional business value through the utilization of technology. He chairs the North American Insurance Blockchain steering committee and has extensive experience across the full insurance value chain including sales and marketing, underwriting, rating, claims, policy administration and billing.
The full agenda for the symposium is as follows:
Monday, Sept. 17, 2018
4-8 p.m. – Registration
6-8 p.m. – Happy hour and gathering
Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018
7:30-8:30 a.m. – Continental breakfast
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. – Symposium
12-1:30 p.m. – Lunch
6-9 p.m. – Gala reception
Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018
7:30-8:30 a.m. – Continental breakfast
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. – Symposium working program:
General/Business Track (1-½ days)
Blockchain in the Collision Industry: IBM
Motivation George Avery Style
Photo estimating tutorial
Learn how the new CIECA implementations can reduce your supplements
Auto Recalls: Impact on Insurance Carriers
Telematics in the Collision Industry
Mike Anderson: Estimate Sharing
Technology and the Customer
Industry Trends: Susanna Gotsch
The Connected Repair Shop
Recycling Standards and Resources
Technical Track (Day 1 Only)
Xsd2JSONSchema: How to Session
PDR Claims: Technical Implementation
Implementing Vehicle Estimating Changes
Photo Estimating: Technology implementation
To register, click here. For more information, email [email protected].