Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association to Host 10th Annual Symposium

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced that registration is now open for its 10th Annual Symposium. The symposium is open to all industry stakeholders and offers attendees the ability to learn effective strategies and tactical plans for integrating the CIECA standards.

At the symposium, attendees will also learn how to:

Find out how to improve application processing

Obtain timely, relevant business and technical knowledge to do your job efficiently

Network with members and industry colleagues

The agenda features both business and technical tracks with top industry influencers, including Mike Anderson.

Early-bird registration rates end soon! To register, click here. For more information, email [email protected].