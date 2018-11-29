CIECA to Offer Webinar on What Businesses Need to Know to Implement CIECA Standards

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will hold its next CIECAst webinar on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. CST. The webinar is titled, “Implementing CIECA Standards: Implementation Guide and Appendix C – BMS, Code Lists and Shema Components,” and will be hosted by Chris Poulos, senior product manager at Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA).

Poulos will discuss how IAA used CIECA’s Implementation Guide (IG) and the IG Appendix C for the company’s implementation. He will highlight what businesses need to know about the IG and Appendix C including the workflow process, messages and codes, and suggested usage of the messages, aggregates, elements and codes.

Poulos played a key role when creating these standards and documents and has implemented many of them at IAA.

To register, click here.