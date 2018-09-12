Collision Industry Foundation Gears Up for Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence barrels towards the East Coast, the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) wants to remind the collision industry that its Disaster Relief Task Force is continually poised to render assistance to industry members who may be impacted by natural disasters.

The Disaster Relief Task Force has reached out to shops in California and the Pacific Northwest during this summer’s fire season and more recently to the Automotive Body & Paint Association of Hawaii (ABPAH) after Hurricane/Tropical Storm Lane hit the islands.

“It’s comforting to know the Collision Industry Foundation exists to assist our fellow brothers and sisters impacted by natural disasters,” said Dale Matsumoto of Auto Body Hawaii and board member of ABPAH. “Fortunately, so far this hurricane season, the Hawaiian Islands were spared from major damage, but we appreciate the work of the volunteers at CIF and encourage all industry participants to support their mission.”

Added CIF President and PPG Director of Business Development Bill Shaw, “As we look to the fall season and 2019, we encourage all industry stakeholders to support our efforts and to make tax-deductible donations to support those who may be impacted. We hope that no one has to experience what many did last year, but know that we at CIF stand ready to serve when the need arises. We thank all our donors who enable us to serve the industry.”

“We’re prepared to step in and help those in our industry as we did last year after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and the wildfires in California,” said Michael Quinn, CIF disaster relief task force chairman and senior vice president of business development at AirPro Diagnostics. “If you or others you know are impacted by any storms or other natural disasters, please go to the CIF website and request aid.”