Collision Industry Foundation Requesting Donations to Assist California Fire Victims

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has announced that its Disaster Relief Task Force is in full swing providing aid to industry victims of the most recent California fires. With this new batch of wildfires, including the Woolsey Fire and Camp Fire, the latter of which has thus far killed 77 people and destroyed more than 12,794 structures (source: CBS News online, Nov. 19, 2018), now becoming California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire on record.

Just in front of the Thanksgiving holiday, and inching close to #GivingTuesday, CIF aims to bring awareness of its mission and seek support for disaster victims. Tax-deductible donations are requested to assist collision repair professionals in need. To donate, click here

“We have been in contact with survivors and hearing many devastating experiences,” said Michael Quinn, chairman of CIF disaster relief and senior vice president of business development at AirPro Diagnostics. “We are sending aid now. We need the industry to step forward – once again – and help its own.”

More and more stories are surfacing from collision industry colleagues being affected by the disasters. One shop’s customer service representative relayed that she went to work and, later that morning, received a call from her husband that the fire had moved into their neighborhood. All he could recover were birth certificates before he was forced to evacuate, and they lost everything. A paint jobber in Chico, Calif., just 14 miles away told CIF that they’re fine; however, the smoke was thick and low, and the entire staff was wearing respirators while working.

“At this time when we give thanks, we need to think of the folks in our industry needing our help,” said Bill Shaw, president of CIF and director of business development for PPG. “We encourage all industry stakeholders to support our efforts and to make tax-deductible donations.”