Collision Industry Foundation Seeks Industry Support for Camp Fire Victim Christmas Dinner

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has announced that its Disaster Relief Committee, along with local industry professionals, is organizing a Christmas dinner for those left homeless by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., complete with presents for the children affected. The dinner will take place Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1705 Manzanita Ave., Chico, Calif.

The Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history to date. Approximately 18,500 homes and businesses were destroyed as well as 88 lives taken by the fast-moving fire. Many industry professionals are either camping in tents or shelters or living in cramped quarters with relatives.

The idea to create a Christmas meal and invite all collision industry professionals together from the region was the brainchild of Becky Rogers, general manager of Pearson Road Collision Repair in Paradise, Calif. Rogers lost both her home and her job, for the time being, and has since worked tirelessly with the CIF to identify and validate those in need in the collision repair industry. The group expects more than 150 people to attend.

“I am so grateful our industry is rising up to help us,” said Rogers. “You just can’t imagine the devastation these families have experienced. We all have to help give them some sense of normalcy, especially for the children at Christmas. We were already a close-knit group in our town, and now this has pulled us even closer together. Chawne Luna, Tamora Parr Lay and Serena Hary have been very helpful in this project too. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank all those across the country who have helped.”

Added Michael Quinn, disaster relief chairman of CIF and senior vice president of Business Development at AirPro Diagnostics, “No child should have to go without a Christmas. We are asking the industry to make tax deductible donations to help us with this special project. Each of us can and should help this community in their journey of healing, and what better time to start than showing them love at the Christmas season?”

Tax-deductible donations can be made at the CIF website here. Those interested in sponsoring a family or attending should contact Becky Rogers at (530) 228-7427 or Chawne Luna at (530) 521-7655.