Collision Repair Education Foundation Accepting Instructor of the Year Nominations

The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced that nominations are now being accepted for the Instructor of the Year award that recognizes the achievement of secondary and post-secondary collision school instructors.

The collision instructors working at career and technical schools and colleges across the U.S. have one of the most important and challenging jobs: to teach and guide young men and women towards becoming successful assets to the collision industry and have thriving and fulfilling careers.

“The Instructor of the Year Award recognizes an instructor who has gone above and beyond his/her roles and responsibilities as an educator to become a true leader, role model and mentor of the students they teach,” said Melissa Marscin, director of operations and administration for the foundation. “We urge industry members and administrators to think of the collision instructors they know who set an example for all to follow and nominate them for this recognition.”

An instructor must be nominated by a third party. However, the third party should notify the nominated instructor prior to submitting the application so that the instructor can fill out the biographical information and school information accurately.

This application is only available for collision repair instructors teaching at a career and technical school or college. The deadline to submit nominations is Sept. 21, 2018.

The winning collision instructor will receive a paid trip to SEMA 2018 in Las Vegas and will be recognized at the foundation’s industry reception and instructor roundtable events.

To access and fill out a nomination form, click here.

For more information about the Instructor of the Year award, contact Marscin at [email protected] or (847) 463-5282.