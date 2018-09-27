Body Shop Business
Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces Remaining Schedule of Fall Career Fairs

The Collision Repair Education Foundation fall schedule of career fairs, offered in partnership with the TechForce Foundation, provides collision and auto service industry businesses with the opportunity to connect with high school and college transportation students across the country. Through these partnerships, the fall events will bring together more than 2,500 collision, auto service, heavy duty and diesel students to participating employers.

Employers who are interested in participating at the events should contact Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for the Education Foundation, at [email protected] or (312) 231-0258.

The remaining fall 2018 schedule includes:

  • Topeka, Kansas (10/11) – Washburn Institute of Technology
  • Concord, N.C. (10/18) – Axalta Coating Systems Customer Experience Center
  • Jamaica, N.Y. (11/27) – NYADI – The College of Technology for Transportation
  • Columbus, Ohio (12/6) – Fort Hayes Career Center

The Education Foundation plays an active role in facilitating on-site interviews, employment-related presentations, and ensuring students are well prepared for meeting company representatives.

“Connecting students with the array of career opportunities available to them in the industry is a core component of the Education Foundation’s mission,” said Eckenrode. “Our transportation career fairs provide the perfect opportunity for industry employers to meet and interview students who have trained for entry-level positions in collision repair and other related automotive professions.”

