Rosalinda Pop-Pablo, a high school senior studying collision repair at Lorenzo Walker Technical College in Naples, Fla., is the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s Collision Student of the Year.

Both the winner and her instructor will receive a trip to SEMA 2017, where the pair will be honored at the foundation’s evening reception on Oct. 31.

“Although she is a high school senior, and therefore younger than most of the students in my auto collision repair program … Rosalinda has demonstrated more ambition and determination that any student in recent memory,” said Retz in his nomination letter to the foundation. “She is an inspiration to young people everywhere considering entering the auto body business.”

The foundation also announced two runners-up for the 2017 Student of the Year award. They are:

Makayla Baldwin , Bradley Central High School, Cleveland, Tenn.

Dylan Wertz, Sentinel Career & Technology Center, Tiffin, Ohio

All industry members are welcome to join the Collision Repair Education Foundation during SEMA 2017 to celebrate Pop-Pablo’s achievement. The reception will take place at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Renaissance Hotel. To RSVP for the event, email [email protected].