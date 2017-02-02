Collision repairers recently met with Commissioner Adam Putnam of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to share their concerns about issues in the collision industry.

Those at the meeting included Ray Gunder, David Stewart, Charlie Rodriguez and others along with Attorney Brent Geohagan and Barrett Smith of Auto Damage Experts (ADE). Consumers were also on hand to share their concerns and experiences regarding the personal safety and economic well-being of consumers due to insurer denials and underpayments of recommended repair procedures and quality replacement parts.

According to an attendee, Putnam listened intently and reviewed provided materials during the hour meeting and promised to look into his department’s performance in oversight as well as recent changes in auto policy provisions which may not be in the best interest of Florida policyholders.

“Putnam’s time and attention was greatly appreciated, and all are hopeful that something positive will result from this and future meetings,” said ADE’s Barrett Smith.