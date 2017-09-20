Dan-Am Company, the exclusive independent distributor of SATA products in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, has announced the addition of Jim Kvatek and Tim Jackson to its sales and technical team. Kvatek was assigned to the role of U.S. eastern region, and Jackson to the roll of U.S. western region.

Kvatek has over 20 years experience and will be responsible for sales support for eastern region sales reps, paint manufacturers, warehouses and distributors.

“It is great to have Jim with us now,” said Tony Larimer, director of sales and marketing at Dan-Am Company. “He has hit the streets running, and his willingness to help painters, distributors or anyone who needs it has been exciting.”

Kvatek started out in the collision industry, learning all phases of the repair process and becoming a body shop manager. Most recently, he served as PPG’s technical trainer, running the Allison Park, Pa., training center.

“I really look forward to helping show people how the quality of SATA spray guns can improve not only the quality of their work but also help them do their jobs more efficiently,” said Kvatek. “I look forward to working with a great team.”

With over 22 years of auto industry experience, Jackson will be responsible for the western region sales reps, paint manufacturers, warehouses and distributors.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of being part of a company and team that shares the same passion I do for the automotive industry,” said Jackson.

Jackson was most recently with LORD Corporation as regional manager and a liaison for I-CAR. He brings great opportunities for building new customer relationships in the automotive aftermarket industry.

“We look forward to having Tim on our team, with his relationships connecting us to or strengthening our business practices with many large MSOs and customers, as well as with I-CAR,” said Larimer.