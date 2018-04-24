Database Enhancement Gateway Recognizes PPG for Continued Support and Sponsorship

The Database Enhance Gateway (DEG) has recognized industry partner PPG as the longest-standing platinum sponsor of the online industry resource for five years and counting. The ongoing financial contributions from PPG and continued support extended to the DEG team help to allow all industry professionals to access the free service.

The DEG accepts submissions from estimating system end-users who have questions about potential errors, omissions and inaccuracies found within collision industry estimating programs. This service is especially helpful to users seeking a resolution to address labor times, missing parts information and clarification to estimating programs.

The DEG works directly with representatives of the information providers to address inquiries and resolve issues in a timely fashion. With nearly 12,000 inquiries to date, the DEG has a proven track record in successfully addressing industry-generated concerns that result in changes to the estimate database.

In addition to inquiry processing, the DEG publishes a weekly Estimator Tip that is accessible for free to everyone on their website and is also distributed through the Society of Collision Repair Specialists and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers.

“PPG has been a longtime supporter of DEG because we believe in standing behind solutions that bring meaningful value to the industry,” said Domenic Brusco, senior manager, industry relations at PPG. “With a history of support that extends to many different trade organizations, it’s really important that PPG supports resources that we feel confident can help customers in their business. The DEG has proven its effectiveness in seeking answers that help improve the estimate quality, and this positively impacts our customers as they construct their repair orders. PPG has many shop clients who utilize this service from the DEG, and who have expressed the positive value they receive from the initiative.”

End-users who would like to submit an inquiry or who are looking for more estimating resources should visit http://www.degweb.org.