Delaware Bill Would Bar Auto Insurers from Hiking Rates Based on Age, Income, Credit

The Delaware State News reported that legislation filed on March 16 would prevent insurance companies from raising car insurance rates for drivers based on age, income, marital status or credit rating.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Trey Paradee, D-Cheswold, is designed to control costs for many Delawareans and encourage more people to get insured. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Delaware had the seventh-highest rate in the country in 2014, with an average cost of $1,125.74.

Rates are generally highest for teenage and elderly drivers, categories that are more prone to accidents than most age groups.

“This bill is really an anti-discrimination bill,” Rep. Paradee told the Delaware State News.

