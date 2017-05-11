Dent Wizard Hires Controller

Dent Wizard International announced that it recently hired Steve Miles as controller.

In this role, Miles will manage Dent Wizard’s accounting processes and compliance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. He will oversee the company’s general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, taxes and payroll functions. He will work from the company’s headquarters in St. Louis and report to Dent Wizard’s CFO Tammy Conner.

Miles comes to Dent Wizard with more than a decade of accounting experience with business-to-business companies. He most recently served as corporate controller/treasurer for Accella Performance Materials, a leading manufacturer of custom-formulated polyurethane systems and recycled rubber products. Miles also held accounting positions at St. Louis Metallizing, Elsevier Inc. and Emerson Electric, a Fortune 500 company. Miles earned his MBA in accounting from Lindenwood University, where he graduated cum laude, and has a B.S. in accounting from Parks University.

“A core value at Dent Wizard is our quality control, including the integrity of our cost structure,” said Conner. “Steve’s professional principles, plus years of experience in business-to-business accounting, ensure we will continue to deliver on this promise to our customers and partners.”

About Dent Wizard

Dent Wizard International has been the leader in the development of Paintless Dent Removal (PDR) technology since its establishment in 1983, and today is North America’s leading provider of SMART Repairs (Small to Medium Area Repair Techniques). Dent Wizard provides on-site reconditioning services and products to the automotive industry through its relationships with dealerships, auto auctions, body shops; rental companies and insurance companies. Services include: PDR; minor paint; wheel repair; chip and scratch repair; bumper repair; headlight brightening; interior repair; locksmith services; exterior blackout; and hail damage repair. Dent Wizard offers multiple branded programs and service plans that are sold through the major profit centers of the dealership: F&I, pre-owned and service departments. An affiliate of Gridiron Capital, a private equity investment firm, St. Louis-based Dent Wizard operates throughout the United States and Canada. For more information visit www.dentwizard.com or call 800-DENT-WIZ.