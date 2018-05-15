Collision Repair Training: Earn I-CAR ProLevel Platinum Credits Through Chief University

With the rapid developments in vehicle technology, use of new materials and introduction of advanced safety systems, ongoing training in evolving collision repair techniques is becoming more important than ever.

Chief University makes it easy for technicians who participate in specific courses to secure I-CAR ProLevel Platinum credits at no additional cost, according to the company.

The partnership between Chief and I-CAR, which started in 2017, helps shops reinvest funds that would otherwise go toward application fees into sending additional technicians to training courses or purchasing new equipment.

Standalone I-CAR credit application fees, which are in addition to course registration fees, can range from approximately $50 to $125, depending on the length of a course and the number of credits able to be earned. In the past, some technicians didn’t apply for their earned I-CAR credits because of the additional time and expense required.

Through Chief University, course participants simply provide their I-CAR number at the start of a training course and Chief takes care of the rest, ensuring participants receive the individual credit they’ve earned, which, in turn, helps shops earn or maintain I-CAR’s Gold Class status.

“Ensuring today’s technicians are properly trained to keep up-to-date with the changing automotive landscape is a priority at Chief University,” said Richard Perry, Chief OEM and strategic accounts sales manager. “All of our training courses are I-CAR-certified, so it just made sense to take the extra step to ensure our participants are securing their ProLevel Platinum credits in the easiest and most cost-efficient way as well.”

Chief offers structural measuring, analysis and repair training opportunities for technicians, estimators and appraisers, with a focus on hands-on experiences to ensure proficiency and profitability in repairing the broadest range of vehicles.

Available courses include aluminum damage analysis and repair technology; joining technologies; structural damage analysis; computerized measuring training; and design-based repairs.

In addition to helping trainees save money and secure credits, Chief also offers a voucher for a two-day Chief University training course – a $675 value – to customers who purchase specific equipment this year. Included in the voucher program are Chief’s new Meridian and TrueScan Live Mapping systems, the Chief Goliath, Impulse -Tilt or Impulse – E/VHT frame rack and the Chief MI-200T spot welder.

“Purchasing new shop equipment should come with comprehensive training opportunities to ensure the customer not only understands the ins and outs of the equipment but also how best to use the product to maximize productivity and profitability for the shop,” Perry said. “Bundling our measurement, frame rack and welding products with Chief University training vouchers helps increase the likelihood that customers will sign up for a course and reap the all-in-one benefits that Chief provides, from quality equipment to in-depth training to ongoing service and support.”

Chief University training is certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) for compliance with the Continuing Automotive Service Education (CASE) standards. Chief University is among a select few programs recognized as a member of the I-CAR Industry Training Alliance program.

Chief University class offerings are updated frequently. For the most up-to-date schedule, course descriptions and to register, click here.