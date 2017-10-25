FBS Custom Tapes & Sprayers to Host Custom Tape Off Challenge at SEMA

FBS Custom Tapes & Sprayers announced it will be hosting a Custom Tape Off Challenge at the SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 2. The event will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the FBS booth no. 15727 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

FBS invites SEMA Show attendees to stop by the booth and tape a panel (30-minute time limit) for a chance to win the championship belt and some prizes. The work will be judged by three celebrities, NUB, Ryno and Scott MacKay. There will be one winner each day, and on Thursday, the champion will be picked from the three daily winners.

For more information, contact FBS at [email protected] or (888) 984-9441. The contest is presented by FBS Custom Tapes & Sprayers, Collision Edge (booth no. 15727), Coast Air Brush, TNT Panelz and Anest Iwata.