Fix Auto USA Appoints New Vice President of Business Development

Fix Auto USA has announced the appointment of Dennis O’Mahoney as vice president of business development, with responsibility for all revenue-generating activities. He will report to Fix Auto USA’s CEO, effective immediately.

“We have always made a conscious decision to invest in our business and ensure we have the right executives in place to continue driving the brand forward,” said Paul Gange, president and CEO of Fix Auto USA. “Dennis is here to help us accomplish exactly that – drive our business forward and help position the brand for long-term success on behalf of our franchise partners.”

O’Mahoney comes to Fix Auto USA with over 25 years of executive management experience from the insurance technology and claims service industries. Over his career, he has established deep relationships with every facet of the industry including insurers, body shops, OEMs and technology providers. Most recently, O’Mahoney was the executive vice president of IADA. Prior to that, he was the CEO and founder of ClaimForce, and the vice president of sales (national accounts) for CCC Information Services. During his tenure with CCC, he also held the positions of zone vice president and region manager, where he led the largest sales and service teams in the company.

As a member of the Fix Auto USA executive management team, O’Mahoney’s principal focus will be to develop relationships with insurance carriers while nurturing existing MSO relationships, ensure Fix Auto USA is well positioned to take advantage of OEM certification programs, and continue growing the franchise network.

“I’m excited to join and help Fix Auto USA further develop our footprint, help our locations grow and mature, and to position the brand as market dynamics change,” said O’Mahoney. “Joining Fix Auto USA represents an ideal opportunity to help drive the company’s business strategy forward through insurance carrier relationships and franchise market expansion.”