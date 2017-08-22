Football Season Linked to Drowsy Driving, Higher Collision Risk for Waste-Truck Drivers

An analysis by the video-telematics provider Lytx has revealed two things about waste-truck drivers: One, they love the National Football League, and two, they’re a bit sleepy on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Looking back at four years of telematics data, Lytx saw a spike in drowsy-driving incidents among waste-truck drivers from the five largest private waste companies in the United States during the NFL season.

Analyzing the behavior of 33,000 drivers from 2012 through 2016, Lytx noticed an uptick in drowsy-driving-related collisions and near-collisions on the Monday and Tuesday mornings following Sunday- and Monday-night televised NFL games compared to the rest of the year.

“This study tells us that waste companies would benefit from encouraging their drivers to get more sleep on football nights,” said Lytx Chief Client Officer Dave Riordan. “Since the start of football season coincides with the onset of back-to-school schedules, drivers are doubly challenged to get a good night’s rest.”

The August-November time frame, on average, saw a 53 percent increase in drowsy-driving/falling-asleep-driving events over the rest of the year. Mondays and Tuesdays during the August-November time frame, on average, showed a 78 percent increase in drowsy-driving/falling-asleep-driving events over the rest of the year, according to Lytx.

Last year, waste-truck drivers were especially devoted to televised NFL games, the data suggests.

August-November 2016, on average, showed a 112 percent increase in drowsy-driving/falling-asleep-driving events among waste drivers over the rest of the year, while Mondays and Tuesdays during those four months in 2016 saw, on average, a 170 percent spike.

“Waste drivers have one of the toughest jobs in America, and on top of a strenuous work day, they tend to have very early shifts, heading out to make their rounds before the sun’s come up,” said Darrell Smith, president and CEO of the National Waste and Recycling Association. “Combine that with a late night of watching football, and the risk of drowsy driving is predictable – but solvable.”

With its exception-based DriveCam video safety program, Lytx has analyzed more than 70 billion miles of driving behavior to help clients predict and prevent collisions before they occur, according to the San Diego-based company. Major national waste companies and dozens of municipal waste fleets across the nation use the Lytx DriveCam program.