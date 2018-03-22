Former I-CAR Chairman James Roach Receives Founder’s Award

James Roach, immediate past chairman of the I-CAR international board of directors, recently received the Founder’s Award for his dedication and service to I-CAR.

Roach received the award at the 2018 I-CAR Volunteer & Instructor Conference in San Antonio.

Roach was on the I-CAR international board of directors from 2011 to 2018. During that time, he served in various roles, including the I-CAR Executive Committee. Roach’s term as chairman ran from 2016 to 2018.

“This is a wonderful surprise,” Roach said. “I am personally humbled to have invested my time in I-CAR, working with so many industry people committed to helping I-CAR meet its vision that every person in the collision repair industry has the information, knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of the consumer.”

Roach retired from American Honda Motor Co. in 2014, after 35 years with the company. He most recently was senior vice president in Honda’s Parts and Service Division.

He also served as director of the Honda subsidiary CALHAC and as a board member of AYES-Automotive Youth Education Systems.

Additionally, Roach holds I-CAR’s Platinum designation and participates in a variety of other volunteer activities within his community.

“It is an honor to present the Founder’s Award to Jim Roach,” Newly elected I-CAR Chairman Tim O’Day said. “Jim has been a strong member of the I-CAR board of directors and has always maintained his commitment to the I-CAR mission and vision. It is good to have Jim in the position of Immediate past chairman for the upcoming year.”