On Nov. 9, Progressive Service Center in Akron, Ohio, and Fred Martin Collision Center in Barberton, Ohio, honored a veteran and his family by giving them a refurbished vehicle repaired by the team at Fred Martin Collision Center.

“When I brought up to my team about taking on the project of repairing the Keys to Progress vehicle, every single person was on board,” said Tammy Horvat, manager of Fred Martin Collision Center. “Every one of my 22 employees has their hand print on this vehicle in some shape or form. To be able to honor and give back to our veterans and their selfless sacrifices made this vehicle we refurbished one of the highlights of my 20-year career in the collision industry.”