GFS Names Mick Ramis Vice President of Automotive Refinish Sales

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has announced the promotion of Mick Ramis to the role of vice president of automotive refinish sales, effective Sept. 1, 2017.

“I am excited to take on the responsibilities and challenges of the automotive refinish business unit and use my experience to capitalize on opportunities and bring success to GFS, our distributors and our customers,” said Ramis.

Since joining GFS in 2016, Ramis has made contributions to GFS as the manager of both its parts and filters and service and preventative maintenance departments. Prior to GFS, Ramis worked for a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies, with roles in engineering, project management, sales and business development. His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering from the University of Wisconsin – Stout and an MBA with an emphasis in sales and marketing through the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.

“Mick’s leadership and business acumen has created significant value in the short time he has been with our company,” said James Faragher, president of GFS. “We are confident that his leadership of our refinish business will result in strengthening our position in the market by creating value that will benefit our partners and customers.”