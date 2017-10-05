Body Shop Business
Auto Industry/GM
ago

GM Plans to Launch at Least 20 New All-Electric Vehicles by 2023

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

British Columbia Craftsman Collision Stores Raise $34,000 for Salvation Army

Kia Partners with Assured Performance to Launch Certification Program for Collision Repairers

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions Expands Again

Diamond Standard Introduces 2007-2017 Jeep Wrangler Cowl Hood

Mitchell Launches Guidewire Marketplace Accelerators to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Mobile Transactions

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

Certification: Not Just a Fad

In Battle of Grizzly vs. Car, Bear Wins

Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair Publishes Best Practices for Dealing with Flood-Damaged Vehicles

I-CAR Launches ‘Art and Science of Estimator Interactions’ Course

General Motors outlined an all-electric path to zero emissions with at least 20 new all-electric vehicles by 2023.

General Motors earlier this week explained how it is executing on a major element of its vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, recently announced by GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.

“General Motors believes in an all-electric future,” said Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Although that future won’t happen overnight, GM is committed to driving increased usage and acceptance of electric vehicles through no-compromise solutions that meet our customers’ needs.”

In the next 18 months, GM will introduce two new all-electric vehicles, based on what the automaker learned from the Chevrolet Bolt EV. They will be the first of at least 20 new all-electric vehicles that will launch by 2023.

“Given customers’ various needs, getting to a zero-emissions future will require more than just battery electric technology,” the automaker said. “It will require a two-pronged approach to electrification – battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric depending on the unique requirements.”

GM also introduced SURUS – the Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure – a fuel-cell-powered, four-wheel steer concept vehicle on a heavy-duty truck frame that’s driven by two electric motors. With its capability and flexible architecture, SURUS could be used as a delivery vehicle, truck or even an ambulance, GM noted.

Show Full Article