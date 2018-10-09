Hertz Donates $25,000 to Support Collision Repair Education Foundation

The Hertz Corporation has donated $25,000 to the Collision Repair Education Foundation to assist the charitable organization’s efforts to support high school and college collision school programs, instructors and students across the country.

“The body shop and insurance industries have been instrumental partners over the past 20 years, so we certainly understand the industry’s need for qualified graduates of collision school programs,” said Bob Stuart, executive vice president of global sales for Hertz. “We are proud to show our support by helping to provide meaningful opportunities for these students in collision education.”

Collision Repair Education Foundation Executive Director Clark Plucinski added, “I would like to thank Hertz for their support of the education foundation’s work improving high school and college collision school programs. Improving collision schools helps students have the skills industry employers need, and connecting those students with the array of career opportunities in our industry, they are better prepared to enter the industry as productive, efficient entry-level employees.”

Industry members interested in joining the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s roster of supporters to assist high school and post-secondary collision school programs and students should contact Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (312)231-0258 or Brandon.Eckenrode[email protected].