I-CAR Honors Clark Plucinski with 2018 Chairman’s Award

I-CAR has named Clark Plucinski as the recipient of its 2018 Chairman’s Award. The award recognizes an individual or organization whose contributions to I-CAR have been significant or extraordinary. The Chairman’s Award recipient is selected by the Executive Committee of the I-CAR International Board of Directors. The award was presented on Oct. 31, 2018 in conjunction with the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Plucinski currently serves as the executive director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation, as well as chairman of the CAPA. He has nearly 50 years of experience in the collision repair industry, and maintains a strong commitment to attracting high-quality technicians to the industry.

In 1970, Plucinski began his career as a collision repair technician at a major General Motors dealership. He then became co-owner and president of BCP Auto Body, Inc., a four-location collision repair business, before joining True2Form, a chain of 43 collision repair businesses, as executive vice president of sales and marketing. True2Form was later acquired by the Boyd Group, and Plucinski served as executive vice president of Gerber Collision & Glass prior to joining Collision Repair Education Foundation.

Plucinski has held various board seats with the Collision Repair Education Foundation, CAPA, I-CAR and the ASA Collision Division Committee. He also served as president of the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association. His industry awards include the I-CAR Founder’s Award and ASA Special Achievement Award. Plucinski was elected to the Hall of Eagles, and in 1996 was named Collision Shop Executive of the Year by BodyShop Business.

“I have known Clark personally for many years, and he is very well-respected in the industry not only for his accomplishments but for his willingness to become involved in so many different areas,” said Tim O’Day, chairman of the I-CAR International Board of Directors and chair of the Executive Committee. “I am excited to present this prestigious award to Clark in recognition of his dedicated efforts to support I-CAR and the collision repair industry.”