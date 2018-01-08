LKQ Renews $25,000 Contribution to Collision Repair Education Foundation

LKQ Corp. has renewed its $25,000 contribution to the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), the foundation announced.

The monetary contribution supports the foundation’s ability to offer tool and equipment grants and scholarships to collision schools and students across the nation.

“The shortage of collision repair and refinish technicians, combined with declining budgets at technical schools, continues to be a serious challenge for our industry,” said Terry Fortner, vice president – insurance, sales and marketing, for LKQ. “LKQ is proud to support CREF in its work to support students and schools and connect people with industry employers.”

The financial contribution is in addition to the in-kind donation of parts that LKQ donates to collision school programs each year.

“Collision school programs need the industry’s support in order to graduate qualified and properly trained students,” Collision Repair Education Foundation Executive Director Clark Plucinski said. “LKQ’s continuing support allows the Collision Repair Education Foundation to work with the collision school programs to ensure they can deliver the entry-level employees so critical to the industry’s success. On behalf of the schools, students and instructors that will benefit from this support, we thank LKQ for their continued support.”