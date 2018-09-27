Body Shop Business
LORD Corporation Introduces Fusor 231/234 Sound Dampening Material

LORD Corporation Introduces Fusor 231/234 Sound Dampening Material

LORD Corporation, creator of Fusor repair adhesives, has launched Fusor 231/234 Sound Dampening Material.

Designed for OEMs and the collision repair industry, Fusor 231/234 reduces noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) on vehicle metal panels when placed between any outer skin and inner structure where sound dampening is required. Applications include roof bows and roof skins; door skins and intrusion beams; quarter panels and inner structures; and hood and deck lid skins.

“Our new material enhances the OEMs’ offerings by restoring passenger comfort, and since the material stays in place when applied, repairs are simplified,” said Douglas Craig, applications engineering manager and collision repair industry liaison, LORD Corporation. “Additionally, it brings the vehicle back to looking ‘good as new.’”

Fusor 231/234 is a two-component urethane that offers excellent adhesion to metal, e-coat and existing NVH materials, enabling a flexible seal with no shrinkage or expansion. It can be applied to vertical or overhead surfaces with no sag or drip.

For more information, call (877) 275-5673, visit Fusor.com or watch the video.

