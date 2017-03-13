Mac Tools Introduces MDT 10 Scan Tool for OBD I and II Vehicles

The MDT 10 Scan Tool 10” from Mac Tools provides a complete bi-directional diagnostic platform for both OBD I- and OBD II-equipped domestic, Asian and European vehicles (OBD I requires the purchase of additional adapters). The tool’s one-touch automatic ID function can identify most vehicles in as little as five seconds, with coverage of more than 25,000 vehicle systems and more than 12,000 actuation and adjustment tests. A large, optically bonded color touchscreen provides high visibility, even in direct sunlight. The included 12-month subscription keeps the tool up-to-date with the most current information, coverage and tests as soon as they are available, so users don’t have to wait for yearly updates. Access to more than 30 million on-tool diagnostic-trouble-code fixes and repair information helps to ensure that repairs are done efficiently and correctly. The tool features an HDMI output for use with an external monitor and includes a docking station for charging the tool and a storage compartment for the VCI. For more information, visit the Mac Tools website.