Body Shop Business
News/asa
ago

Maine Bill Proposes Bi-Annual Safety Inspection Program

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Maine Bill Proposes Bi-Annual Safety Inspection Program

U.S. Transportation Department Sets New Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication Requirements

NABC Sponsors First Responders Emergency Extrication Program in Georgia

New Report Ranks States According to Highest Auto Insurance Premiums

Axalta Refinish Academy Nordic Opens in Sweden

SEMA VIDEO: Celette

BASF Supports Maryland Body Shop's Recycled Rides Donation to Needy Family

ABRA Auto Body & Glass Announces Executive Leadership Promotions, Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

SEMA VIDEO: DeBeer Refinish

QuoteWizard Ranks States with Best and Worst Drivers

From Tire Review

A bill (H.B. 167) has been introduced to the Maine House that would require state-registered vehicles to undergo a bi-annual safety inspection, rather than Maine’s current annual safety inspection.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has announced that while it supports vehicle safety inspection programs, it opposes H.B. 167 because the association believes the bill would weaken the safety inspection program.

If passed, the bill would require Maine residentes with state-registered vehicles to only have a safey inspection every two years.

“Each year, we see efforts to eliminate or harm vehicle safety inspection programs,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative. “Unfortunately, many lawmakers frame the inspection as an unnecessary tax or inconvenience, without regard to the potential harm ineffective brakes or other poorly maintained vehicle equipment can cause the motoring public. We only have 16 states with inspection programs. What this says is that the majority of states have no mechanism to encourage vehicle safety of the millions of vehicles traveling their highways.”

Show Full Article