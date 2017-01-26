Body Shop Business
Management Success to Host 2017 Spring Convention in Championsgate, Fla.

Management Success will hold its Spring Convention March 24-26 at the Omni Orlando Resort in Championsgate, Fla. The event will kick off with a welcome reception at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 24.

Across various nationwide venues, Management Success Conventions, which are held twice per year, are the meeting grounds for like-minded shop owners across the U.S. and Canada to exchange their solutions to shop success.

During this three-day weekend, attendees will participate in exclusive interactive workshops, panel discussions held by some of Management Success’s leading shop owners, and a special awards banquet and themed dinner.

To find out more and register for Management Success’s 2017 Spring Convention, click here. To see highlights and video footage from Management Success’s 2016 Fall Convention, click here.

