Massive Growth Projected for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

Vehicle safety has become big business.

The global market for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) will grow from $11.8 billion in 2016 to $43.3 billion by the end of 2025, Transparency Market Research predicts in a new report. That’s a projected compound annual growth rate of 16 percent.

Regulatory and consumer interest in vehicle safety will propel the market, the research firm asserts.

ADAS technologies include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, park assist and other features.

