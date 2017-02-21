Metropolitan Car-O-Liner to Exhibit at AASP-NJ NORTHEAST Show

Car-O-Liner announced that Metropolitan Car-O-Liner, the first-ever U.S. distributor of Car-O-Liner products, will be exhibiting at AASP-NJ’s 40th Annual NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show March 17-19, 2017. Held in Secaucus, N.J., at the Meadowlands Exposition Center, NORTHEAST is a three-day event for the collision repair industry.

Metropolitan Car-O-Liner will feature new products such as patent-pending LED curtain walls, aluminum and carbon fiber dust containment, and a new universal riveting system. Ask us how Brilliant Solutions allow technicians to increase profitability while improving job quality. On display will be a Quick42 frame alignment system with a precise machine-milled surface that provides the foundation not only for no-slip universal EVO anchoring but also for accurate measuring using the Car-O-Tronic Vision2 electronic measuring system. Stop by to see live demonstrations of measuring and welding.

Did you know Car-O-Liner has received comprehensive global OEM approvals that contribute toward safe repair strategies? Find out more through their touchscreen interactive presentation. OEM training and certification along with approved equipment is important when assessing and repairing today’s high tech body structures.

Frank Ponte, key accounts manager, will participate in a panel discussion related to OEM certifications on Saturday, March 18. Pre-registration is required by clicking here. In addition, Metropolitan Car-O-Liner will facilitate an educational seminar presented by Larry Montanez III, CDA, of P&L Consultants with assistance from Jake Rodenroth (asTech) and Anthony Cetani (Metropolitan Car-O-Liner). Montanez will present “Proper & Accurate Blueprinting with Pre-Scan/Pre-Measure,” which will examine two specific and important procedures when preparing a vehicle for repair, measuring and scanning. It will cover preliminary operations and pre-measuring a vehicle after classifying the damage severity followed by scanning the vehicle and discussing the results of the findings. This training will take place on Saturday, March 18 at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required by clicking here.

“Metropolitan Car-O-Liner has been an active participant in this show since the event’s first year,” said Doug Bortz, director of sales and marketing of Car-O-Liner. “Their participation represents the ongoing commitment they have to our industry providing attendees exposure to new products as well as education on relevant topics to advance their collision repair success.”

Metropolitan Car-O-Liner recently relocated to an expanded office and training center in Mahwah, N.J., and also celebrated its 38th year selling Car-O-Liner products to shops throughout New Jersey, Connecticut, eastern Pennsylvania, eastern New York, and the Delaware/Maryland peninsula.