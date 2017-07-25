Body Shop Business
Mitchell International Launches Cloud-Based Estimating System

Mitchell International recently unveiled the Mitchell Estimating Cloud, a cloud-based estimating system designed to simplify the estimating process and quickly create accurate appraisals.

“Mitchell Estimating Cloud operates completely in the cloud,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager for Mitchell Auto Physical Damage Solutions. “Estimators and appraisers are no longer tied to their desk and can work anywhere, anytime, on any modern browser and device. Mitchell Estimating Cloud continues to deliver on Mitchell’s long heritage in the industry for supporting proper and safe repairs.”

The open system is capable of running on any of three operating systems – Microsoft Windows, Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android – and on any Web browser.

Repairers can use either EMS or BMS standards for data sharing with trading partners.

Other features include VIN scan, photo integration, OEM repair procedures and guided estimating, according to Mitchell.

“Using the new Mitchell Estimating Cloud is changing the way we write estimates,” said Andres Sanchez, claims adjuster for Superior Auto Body. “We’re able to be out in front of a vehicle and write the estimate, upload photos and order parts. As a shop using the new Mitchell Estimating system, I feel it’s going to shorten the time we have the vehicle in the shop, to write the estimate and get it approved. I like the fact that it’s Web-based, and that I can use the platform on a tablet or a laptop, even my mobile phone.”

Mitchell Estimating Cloud is in use at more than 80 repair facilities and is slated for general release early in the fourth quarter of 2017.

