NABC Sponsors First Responders Emergency Extrication Program in Georgia

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it took the lead in sponsoring an onsite training class Jan. 26-28 in Tifton, Ga., to lessen the amount of time it takes to extract an occupant from their vehicle in an accident.

Called the First Responders Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program, the course was created after much research by NABC, including multiple interviews with first responder personnel for whom the class is intended.

“When a firefighter thanks you for providing the training that makes their jobs easier, it’s incredibly moving,” said Barry Barbee, executive director of AR Direct and a NABC board member. “First responders such as firemen require the most current vehicle information to be effective and save lives at the scene of an accident. The course we delivered helps keep these individuals up to date, which is more important than ever given the rapid onslaught of advancements in vehicle design.”

Added Bobby Bennett, captain of the Tifton Fire Department, “Three days of absolutely some of the best training we have done. Thanks to Georgia Extrication and the National Auto Body Council for making this happen. Tifton Fire Department had 32 firefighters participating, and several received instructor status. What a great week at the Tifton Fire Department! I’m looking forward to many more events like this one.”

Others present at the event besides Barbee and AR Direct Director of Operations Dustin Wheeler included Darby and Chance Veazey with State Farm, Interim Tifton City Manager Hunter Walker, Tifton City Manager Pete Pyrzenski, Barry Hopper with Hurst Jaws of Life Inc., and Tifton Fire Department Chief Mike Coleman who stated that it was “the most extensive and comprehensive training ever taught in extrication at the Tifton Fire Department.” Brandon Fletcher and Brock Archer with Georgia Extrication led the training during the event.

“At AR Direct, we are committed to helping our community become a safer, better place to live,” said Barbee. “The feedback we received was extremely positive. It is my understanding this was the largest coordinated F.R.E.E. event to date and are truly thankful for both State Farm and Geico Insurance for making this possible. We would be glad to host another one of these events as a way to further serve our locality. Please consider joining the National Auto Body Council and help save and change lives today.”

NABC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the image of the collision industry. Its ongoing and continued success is a direct result of the efforts and support of its sponsoring companies and membership. For membership information, contact NABC at (888) 667-7433 (888-66PRIDE) or visit www.autobodycouncil.org.