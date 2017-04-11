National Auto Body Council Members Donate Car to Single Mother at URG Conference

Members of the National Auto Body Council (NABC) and the United Recyclers Group (URG) gave a single mother and her three young children in San Antonio a much-needed lift when they presented the family with a practically brand-new car fully loaded with gifts and toys.

The car donation is part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program, a collaborative effort by collision industry companies that team up to repair and donate cars to individuals in need.

The family received a 2014 Ford Fusion donated by Farmers Insurance. Caliber Collision-Cavender refurbished the car, which was presented at the conclusion of the URG’s annual conference in San Antonio.

“This Recycled Rides gifting demonstrates the amazing opportunities those of us in the collision industry working together have to change and save lives,” said Chuck Sulkala, NABC executive director. “It truly reflected the theme of the URG conference, ‘Together Towards Tomorrow.’ It was rewarding to see how the collective generosity of Farmers Insurance, Caliber Collision and many parts and supply companies all came together to provide this young mother with the gift of transportation so she can start a new life for herself and her children.”

Added URG CEO Don Porter, “United Recyclers Group was honored and truly humbled by the experience of partnering with NABC and Recycled Rides in this tremendous endeavor. When a request was made for contributions towards a gas fund for the recipient, URG conference attendees generously dug into their pockets to provide additional assistance to the family. We greatly appreciate NABC for allowing us to be involved.”

The family was nominated for the program by Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels which has the mission of helping support families as they transition from homelessness into independent living.

Since the inception of NABC’s Recycled Rides in 2007, NABC members have donated over 1,500 vehicles across the country with an estimated value of $20 million.