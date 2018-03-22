National Coatings & Supplies/Single Source Donate $40,000 to Support Collision Repair Education Foundation

National Coatings & Supplies (NCS) and its subsidiary Single Source have donated $40,000 to the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).

The contribution provides crucial support for CREF and its ability to support high school and technical college school collision programs, instructors and students nationwide, the foundation said. Students supported by the foundation are better-prepared to enter the industry as productive, efficient entry-level employees, according to CREF.

“We are thrilled to be in a position to help support the Collision Repair Education Foundation,” said Mark Sarnacki, NCS/Single Source Division president of sales. “Our industry, like many, needs well-trained professionals. Delivering superior value through training and education is a major part of our mission at NCS/Single Source.”

CREF Executive Director Clark Plucinski added: “We would like to thank the entire NCS/Single Source team for their continued commitment to the education foundation’s work improving high school and college collision school programs, providing students with the training they need to succeed, and connecting those students with the array of career opportunities available to them in our industry.”

Industry members interested in joining the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s roster of supporters to assist high school and post-secondary collision school programs and students should contact CREF Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (847) 463.5245 or [email protected].